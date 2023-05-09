Scarlett Johansson speaks on her and Chris Evans' emotional post-accident visit with Jeremy Renner

Scarlett Johansson revealed to Variety that she and her fellow Avenger Chris Evans assembled at the home of their superhero ally Jeremy Renner as he recovered from his near-fatal snowplow accident.

The April visit was kept private, but she and longtime friend Evans told the trade about it in her new cover article.

"I was honestly so f****** happy to see him," Scarlett said. "I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again."

ScarJo's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye shared a special bond in the Marvel movies and it transferred offscreen, too.

She added, "To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. ... He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

Evans added there were, "No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring."

Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones and blunt trauma injuries when he was pulled under the vehicle in an attempt to stop it from sliding into his nephew near his home outside Reno, Nevada.

His recovery has been called miraculous.

Johansson tells the trade she and the others on the still-active Avengers text chain — including Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. — rallied for their fallen comrade.

"We're like, 'OK, you beat us all. That's it. You won,'" she says, adding of his recovery, "That's like real superhero stuff. It's unbelievable."

