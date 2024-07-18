Selena Gomez celebrates Emmy acting nod with special cake

Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders In the Building' S3; Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Selena Gomez's birthday is July 22, but she got a celebratory cake Wednesday for another milestone.

Selena received her first-ever Emmy nomination for acting, for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The star posted a photo of herself in front of a frosted cake with the message "Congratulations Emmy Nominee!" written in pink icing.

She wrote, "I'm honored and insanely grateful for this. Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel."

As previously reported, Only Murders is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third consecutive year. This counts as a nomination for Selena as well because she's an executive producer of the show. Per Variety, that makes her the most-nominated Latina producer in the history of the Emmys.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which will focus on the shooting of Jane Lynch's character, Sazz Pataki, debuts in August. The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 15 and stream the next day on Hulu.

Selena also recently earned kudos for her acting in the upcoming movie Emilia Pérez.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.