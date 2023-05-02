Serena Williams pregnant, expecting second child with Alexis Ohanian

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

By Danielle Long

Serena Williams is pregnant.

The tennis superstar revealed that she's expecting her second child with her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian on Monday.

Williams shared the news in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the couple, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala." The pair also showed off her growing baby bump as they walked the red carpet for the gala.

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!