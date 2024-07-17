'Shōgun' leads Emmy nominations with 25; 'The Bear' sets Emmys comedy record with 23

The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, and FX's Shōgun led the field with 25 nominations in the Drama category.
Another FX show, The Bear, set an Emmys record in the comedy category with 23.
Hulu's Only Murders in the Building scored 21 nominations, including a first-time acting nom for Selena Gomez.
Previous winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph presented the nominations live from the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego, who informed Ralph she was also nominated — for a third time — in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her work in Abbott Elementary.
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.
Here are the nominees in the main categories. For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine - Mr.& Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai - Shо̄gun
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
Dominic West - The Crown
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
