'Shrek' spinoff film 'Donkey' gets summer 2028 release

Eddie Murphy attends the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Somebody once told me Donkey is getting his own movie.

DreamWorks Animation has officially announced that a Shrek spinoff film centered on the character of Donkey is headed to movie theaters. It will arrive on big screens on June 30, 2028.

The studio announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

"Start heating up those waffle irons. DONKEY is setting out on his very own adventure June 30, 2028," the post's caption reads.

The new movie will be an origin story following how Donkey came to be, according to Deadline, which broke the story. Eddie Murphy will once again voice the animated talking animal.

The Lego Batman Movie's Charlie Bean is set to direct Donkey, while Matt Flynn will co-direct. Rebecca Huntley will produce it.

Murphy previously spoke about this upcoming Donkey spinoff in an interview with Screen Rant in July 2025.

"We're doing a Donkey one, and that'll [be released] three years from now," Murphy said at the time. "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They've written this funny story."

A fifth Shrek film is set to release in theaters a year ahead of the Donkey movie on June 30, 2027.

DreamWorks previously made two other Shrek spinoff films. Puss in Boots was released in 2011, while its sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, debuted in 2022.

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