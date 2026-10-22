'SNL' taps Inde Navarrette, Druski and John Mulaney as season 52 hosts

What better way to celebrate the spookiest day of the year than with Inde Navarrette?

The Obsession star has been announced as the Saturday Night Live host for Halloween night, with Gracie Abrams making her return as musical guest. It will be Navarrette's SNL debut — and the first time in six years SNL has aired live on Halloween night.

On Nov. 7, comedian and influencer Druski will be welcomed to Studio 8H as the first content creator to ever host the legendary sketch show. He'll be accompanied by four-time musical guest The Strokes, who are on tour in support of their album Reality Awaits.

The following week will see John Mulaney return to SNL for his seventh hosting gig. Mulaney, a former SNL writer, will join the ranks of the show's most frequent hosts with his Nov. 14 appearance, though he's still 10 shy of beating Alec Baldwin's record. Serving as musical guest will be Phoebe Bridgers, who recently released her third studio album, Lost Weekend.

SNL airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams on Peacock.

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