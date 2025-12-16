State memo aims to clarify confusion with new Florida license plate frame law

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has issued a recent memo clarifying state regulations on license plate frames and covers.

A new Florida statute that took effect on October 1 now prohibits any license plate frame or cover that obscures or interferes with the visibility of the plate’s required features. Violations may result in fines of up to $500 and, in certain cases, could carry additional penalties, including jail time.

So what qualifies as REQUIRED FEATURES?

This act does not prohibit the use of a license plate frame as long as the frame does not obscure visibility of the following:

The alpha numeric plate identifier The decal located in the top right hand corner of the license plate

See the full memo here: