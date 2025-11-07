'Stone Cold Fox' is an '80s-set thriller with some 'unapologetically bad' characters

Krysten Ritter attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Stone Cold Fox' at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Nov. 2, 2025, in West Hollywood, California. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka headlines a new '80s-set thriller called Stone Cold Fox, where the star must flee a dangerous relationship with a drug dealer named Goldie, played by Krysten Ritter.

"I don't know what that says about me, but I seem to have a lot of fun when I play roles like this, Goldie in Stone Cold Fox, also Lady Vengeance in Dexter: [Resurrection]," Ritter tells ABC Audio. "I just love an opportunity to be unapologetically bad."

Ritter, who also starred in shows like Breaking Bad and Jessica Jones, says Goldie was an opportunity to expand upon her series of dark performances.

“I think Goldie was a way for me to push that even further and really play around,” she says. “It is very different from what I’ve done, it’s completely unhinged and just so fun.”

In addition to being set "sometime in the '80s," according to an early title card, Stone Cold Fox is also steeped in the aesthetics of the era, from film grain, to heightened fight sequences that incorporate stop-motion animation.

"I love when people are going to take a big swing. I love a visual language and a big stamp like that," says Ritter, crediting director Sophie Tabet.

For Goldie, Ritter and the film's costuming team turned to Martin Scorsese's Casino.

"That movie is so incredible and Sharon Stone's wardrobe and everything, all of that, was a big inspiration. And I'm wearing the fur coat — obviously mine's fake."

The movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland, who is an '80s icon in his own right. Ritter says she's such a fan of Sutherland's performance in the 1987 vampire film The Lost Boys, she even has a T-shirt featuring one of Sutherland's lines from the movie.

“And I wore it for the first day working with Kiefer — like a dork!” says Ritter.

