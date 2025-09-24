'Stranger Things' cast teases upcoming final, fifth season: 'Fans will be truly satisfied'

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things is coming to a close.

The cast of the series prepares to say goodbye to the show and teases what fans can expect from the fifth and final season in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Netflix.

After being separated among different groups for the past couple seasons, this new video shows the original gang of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp) all working together to defeat the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and save their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before," according to the season's official synopsis. "To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

As for what fans can expect from the final season, creators Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer say it is the biggest season they've ever made in terms of action, visual effects and story.

"It's more of an adventure and more of a mission, which I really like," Brown said. "Everybody is really put into the thick of it. No one is sitting back on a walkie-talkie. Everyone is full throttle, going for it."

Wolfhard says that season 5 is "the highest stakes the show has ever been," while McLaughlin says it shows that, "We've come full circle."



"The fans will be truly satisfied with the ending," McLaughlin said.

Stranger Things season 5 debuts volume 1 on Nov. 26. Volume 2 of the final season arrives on Christmas, while the series finale premieres on New Year's Eve. Each batch of episodes arrives to Netflix on those days at 5 p.m. PT.

