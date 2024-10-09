Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in 'The Housemaid' film adaptation

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the news of the film adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.

Seyfried and Sweeney also took to Instagram to tease the film, which will be directed by Paul Feig.

"'The Housemaid' by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen," Seyfried said in a video that was also shared by the film. "Stay tuned."

Sweeney shared a video of herself with the book, writing in the caption, "tell me about yourself, Millie" — a nod to her character in the film.

According to a logline for the film, Millie is "a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple." But she "soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."

Feig, who is known for directing films like A Simple Favor and Spy, took to Instagram to share a video of him showing off the book cover and holding a martini in his hand.

"It's happening," he captioned the video. "So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way."

McFadden's novel, which was published in 2022, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and has sold over 1 million copies.

