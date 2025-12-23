Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Feeding America

Taylor Swift attends the 'All Too Well' New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Tory

Taylor Swift is feeling extra festive this time of year. She has made a $1 million dollar donation to Feeding America.

Feeding America shared a post online thanking Taylor Swift for her donation.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to donating to food banks. During The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has made donations to various organizations. Read more here.

