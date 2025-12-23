Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Feeding America

Taylor Swift attends the 'All Too Well' New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is feeling extra festive this time of year. She has made a $1 million dollar donation to Feeding America.

Feeding America shared a post online thanking Taylor Swift for her donation.

We’re grateful to @taylorswift13 for standing with families facing hunger. Her generosity reminds us what’s possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AsOGWNqNx6 — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) December 23, 2025

