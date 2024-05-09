'Ted', the series, gets a second season at Peacock

Seth MacFarlane's potty-mouthed bear Ted had two movies to his name, and now he'll have at least two TV seasons to it, as well.

Peacock announced on Thursday, May 9, that it is re-upping the prequel series Ted for a sophomore frame.

The show features the voice of producer MacFarlane as the titular teddy, alongside Max Burkholder as the bear's Thunder Buddy John — Mark Wahlberg's character from the film — in his high school days.

Peacock says the series debuted on January 11, and broke records as one of the streaming service's most-watched original titles and ranked as the #1 original streaming comedy in the U.S. for two months straight, according to Nielsen data.

The show, which earned an audience score of 90% in its first season, per aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, was also a hit for Peacock overseas, scoring particularly well in Australia and Canada.

