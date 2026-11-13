'The Bachelor' season 30 to feature NFL quarterback Sam Hartman

NFL quarterback Sam Hartman, who will star on Season 30 of 'The Bachelor,' appears on 'Good Morning America' on Nov. 13, 2026. (ABC News)

One NFL quarterback will soon be passing roses as well as footballs.

Sam Hartman, a 27-year-old quarterback for the Washington Commanders, has been named the next star of ABC's The Bachelor, which returns for its milestone 30th season in March 2027.

"I'm excited but also very nervous," Hartman said Friday on Good Morning America in his first interview about his search for love, later adding, "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough."

Prior to joining the NFL, Hartman, a North Carolina native, played college football at Wake Forest University, where he set several school records and became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

In 2022, while playing at Wake Forest, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, a rare condition that causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone, according to the National Library of Medicine.

He returned to the field that season and received the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award, which recognizes the conference's "most courageous" football player.

Hartman finished his college career with 134 touchdown passes, an ACC record, after playing five seasons at Wake Forest and transferring to the University of Notre Dame for his final season in 2023.

After finishing his college football career, Hartman signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Season 30 of The Bachelor premieres March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

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