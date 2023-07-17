'The Golden Bachelor' revealed: 71-year-old Gerry Turner

ABC has revealed that 71-year-old Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner will be the senior singleton looking for love in the forthcoming spin-off The Golden Bachelor.

The show will debut on ABC this fall.

The network describes him as a "charming" patriarch and retired restaurateur from Indiana, who is a "doting father and grandfather" who "lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana."

ABC continues, "He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

The show's producers tease, "Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017."

The announcement continues, "Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years."

For the spin-off, "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

The tease continues, "In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

