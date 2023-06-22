'The Handmaid’s Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with baby number 3

Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW

By Mary Pat Thompson

Baby number three is on the way for Yvonne Strahovski.

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, June 21. The photo shows The Handmaid's Tale star posing with her baby bump as one of her sons hides behind her legs and her dog, Pizza, lays by her feet.

“Well, here we go. Baby bump #3,” she captioned the photo. “Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me.”

This is Strahovski's third child with husband Tim Loden. They welcomed their first son, William, in October 2018 and another son in December 2021.

