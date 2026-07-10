'The Hunger Games' films will return to theaters ahead of 'Sunrise on the Reaping'

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' (Lionsgate)

May the odds be ever in your favor securing tickets for The Hunger Games rerelease.

Lionsgate is putting all five films in The Hunger Games franchise back in theaters ahead of the release of the upcoming sixth film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to watch in theaters from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Each film will feature an exclusive look at Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

"Before the Sunrise, experience the Mockingjay's epic adventure on the big screen. Whether you've followed the rebellion from the beginning or are meeting Katniss for the first time, the Games await," a description from Fathom Entertainment says.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

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