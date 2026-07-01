'The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey' limited series headed to Netflix this winter

Melissa McCarthy attends the Fashion Trust U.S. 2026 Awards at Nya Studios on April 8, 2026, in LA. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust US)

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey has found a home at Netflix.

This already completed series was formerly known as Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Paramount+ opted not to proceed with it in late 2025. Netflix has announced it picked the limited series up and will release it as a global original title this winter.

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy Ramsey and John Bennett Ramsey in the series. According to its official synopsis, the show centers "on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996."

Richard LaGravenese serves as the series' showrunner, writer and executive producer. Presumed Innocent's director Anne Sewitsky helms and serves as an executive producer alongside the show's co-writers, Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach. McCarthy also executive produces.

Also starring are Emily Mitchell as JonBenét Ramsey, Garrett Hedlund as Det. Steve Thomas, Alison Pill as Det. Linda Arndt, Shea Whigham as Alex Hunter, Owen Teague as Shane Edwards, Clifton Collins Jr. as Det. Tom Trujillo, Angus Caldwell as Burke Ramsey and Jaime Ray Newman as Amelia Hunt.

Recurring in the series are Rory Cochrane as John Eller, Chris Bauer as Chief Tom Koby, Will Patton as Lou Smit, Jeremy Bobb as Pete Hofstrom, John Billingsley as Santa Bill McReynolds and Josh Stamberg as Reed Hunt. Additionally, Margo Martindale will guest as Nedra Paugh and Tzi Ma will guest as Dr. Henry Lee.

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