'The Office' follow-up is staffing up with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore

While Universal Television is officially mum, Variety says Star Wars sequel trilogy star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore from HBO's Emmy-winning The White Lotus have joined the cast of its follow-up to The Office.

The show will feature an ensemble cast as the original did, reports the trade, which also notes it's not a reboot of the American version of the show — which itself was a reboot of Ricky Gervais' English flagship. But it will be set in the same "universe" as the Steve Carell/John Krasinski NBC sitcom.

That show's producer, Greg Daniels, along with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, are developing the new series, as previously reported.

