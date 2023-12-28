'The Santa Clauses' co-stars Eric Stonestreet, Gabriel Iglesias talk "brilliant" 'Modern Family' collab

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for IMDb

By Stephen Iervolino

Eric Stonestreet and Gabriel Iglesias can be seen, respectively, as the Mad Santa and Kris Kringle in the second season of Disney+'s hit The Santa Clauses, but the pair previously collaborated on Stonestreet's former show Modern Family.

In one season 9 episode, Iglesias pretended to be Manny's biological father in an elaborate April Fools' Day prank on Rico Rodriguez's character staged by his mom, played by Sofia Vergara.

"Yeah, it took a long time, but we made it happen," Iglesias told ABC Audio.

"I think I willed that into the world, when I told people that, you know, the little kid on Modern Family looked like me, or that people thought that was my son," he says with a laugh.

Stonestreet giggled recalling the installment, called "Daddy Issues," noting, "like, that episode wrote itself ... when we saw that casting. That was ... such a visual, funny thing of of Rico and Gabriel together. It was  brilliant."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!