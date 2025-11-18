'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 reunion gets release date, trailer

Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews during 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season 3 reunion special. (Disney/Fred Hayes)

Deck the halls with lots of drama.

Hulu has announced that The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special will debut on Dec. 4. This time around, the end-of-season reunion will be hosted by Vanderpump Villa star Stassi Schroeder.

"'Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet! Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion," according to its official logline.

Cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt will take to the reunion couches to discuss the messy drama that unfolded over the course of the third season.

A teaser trailer for the reunion was also released, and it shows Schroeder interrogating the ladies of the cast, as well as their husbands. We see the women of the show answer tough questions and even shed some tears.

When asked if things had improved at all between Paul and Engemann, the former responds, "No, not really. She was a snake in the grass."

The teaser then shows a clip of Engemann pointing to her head and asking, seemingly to Affleck, "What is wrong with your brain?"

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special will also be available to watch on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.