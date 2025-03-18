'The Sex Lives of College Girls' cancelled at Max

Say goodbye to the college girls.

Max has canceled its comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The show aired for three seasons on Max. The third season debuted in November 2024, with its finale airing on Jan. 25. Season 1 premiered on the service formerly known as HBO Max in 2021.

The Sex Lives of College Girls followed the happenings of a group of college roommates at the fictional, prestigious Essex College in New England.

It was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble through Kaling's deal with Warner Bros. Television. Both creatives served as executive producers on the show and Noble was its showrunner.

While Max will not be making more episodes of the show, WBTV is shopping the series, so it is possible that a different streamer could pick it up.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers starred in season 3. Reneé Rapp appeared as a main character in the show's first two seasons. She recurred in season 3 and announced she would not appear in further episodes after the season ended.

