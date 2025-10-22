These are the 10 most-viewed Dylan Scott music videos on YouTube Dylan Scott turns 35 this week, and we are celebrating by looking back at his biggest songs

Dylan Scott is one of the most underrated artists in Country Music. He has so many songs you probably know by heart, but just do not remember are his. Dylan is celebrating his birthday on October 22nd, and we are celebrating Dylan’s big day by looking at his biggest music videos.

Let’s take a look back at the 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube by Dylan Scott.

#10 - What He’ll Never Have - 8.6 Million Views

#9 - Hooked - 8.6 Million Views

#8 - Can’t Have Mine - 9.2 Million Views

#7 - This Town’s Been Too Good To Us - 14 Million Views

#6 - Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover) - 14 Million Views

#5 - Lay It On Me - 14 Million Views

#4 - New Truck - 15 Million Views

#3 - Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy - 17 Million Views

#2 - Crazy Over Me - 18 Million Views

#1 - My Girl - 166 Million Views

Which of these songs are your favorites? Are you surprised at the songs that didn’t make the top 10? Leave a comment and let us know.