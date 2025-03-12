'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel, 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues', to be released in September

The long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap now has a release date.

Variety reports that the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites director Rob Reiner with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, will be released Sept. 12.

A teaser for the film shows someone plugging in a set of amps and immediately turning two of them up to 11, with the final amp going farther, to the infinity symbol. The clip is a reference to the infamous scene in the original film in which Guest's character, Nigel Tufnel, explains to documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi, played by Reiner, that the volume on his amp goes past the standard 10, up to 11.

According to reports, the sequel will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and more.

In addition to the new film, a newly restored version of the original will be released in theaters this summer, followed by a digital and streaming platform release.

