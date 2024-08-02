Tom Cruise will reportedly close Paris Summer Games with epic skydive stunt

Tom Cruise's next death-defying stunt won't be for a Mission: Impossible movie, but for the 2024 Olympics.

TMZ reports Cruise "quietly" shot a skydiving stunt in March that will be edited into the closing ceremony to the 2024 Games in Paris on Aug. 11.

The gag, to use industry parlance, will serve as a symbolic hand off to the 2028 Games, which will be held in Los Angeles.

The gossip site's paps caught the superstar performing the Los Angeles segment of the two-part feat back in the spring, but nobody realized it was for the Games.

During the closing ceremony, Cruise will reportedly be seen rappelling down Paris' Olympic arena, known as the Stade de France, where he'll acquire the Olympic flag and then hop a plane, from which he'll skydive to the iconic Hollywood sign.

From there, he'll be handing off the flag to athletes "including a cyclist, skateboarder and volleyball player," according to the site.

