Tom Holland calls Zendaya by this unexpected name on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' carpet

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Rome premiere evening photocall at Ponte Sant'Angelo on June 23, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tom Holland referred to his wife, Zendaya, by an unexpected name at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome.

While the pair were talking to different reporters on the red carpet at the premiere, Holland called out to Zendaya to ask her a question, as seen in a video shared by People.

"Maree!" Holland shouted, to which Zendaya responded back, "Yeah?"

Holland then asked her where they were going after the premiere, to which she said, "Giolitti's." Zendaya added more context to the reporter she was speaking with, telling them, "That's where I'm going after this."

Zendaya's full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, meaning Holland used one of her middle names to refer to her on the carpet.

Holland also posted photos of him and Zendaya at the premiere to his Instagram on Tuesday.

The first photo in his carousel is a black-and-white picture of him and Zendaya walking hand-in-hand across the Ponte Sant'Angelo in Rome. Zendaya is dressed in a vintage Giorgio Armani web dress.

The second photo was taken in color and features the couple looking up at the sky as a Spider-Man: Brand New Day graphic is displayed on Castel Sant'Angelo behind them. Many other black-and-white and color photos follow in the rest of Holland's post.

"When in Rome! Spider-Man Brand New Day," Holland captioned the carousel.

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