'Top Gun' gets theatrical rerelease to celebrate its 40th anniversary

Top Gun is flying back to movie theaters for its 40th anniversary.

Paramount Pictures is rereleasing Top Gun in cinemas on May 13. It, along with its sequel Top Gun: Maverick, will be available to watch on the big screen for one week.

Tom Cruise took to his social media on Tuesday to announce the rerelease.

"If you feel the need...Two films. One big screen. Back in theaters, May 13th, for one week only," Cruise captioned his post.

For the first time ever, Top Gun will be screened in "cutting-edge immersive formats, delivering a fully upgraded, high-octane experience for a new generation of moviegoers and longtime fans alike," according to a press release.

Tickets for the rerelease go on sale on Tuesday.

Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson. It originally released in theaters in 1986. Along with Cruise, it stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt.

The film follows "a class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best," according to an official synopsis.

Top Gun: Maverick released in 2022 and starred Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Jennifer Connelly.

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