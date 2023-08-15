Tracy Morgan reveals he's been taking Ozempic for weight loss

Tracy Morgan recently opened up about his weight loss journey, which includes the controversial drug Ozempic.

While The 30 Rock alum's routine also includes working out at the gym every morning, he admitted on the Monday, August 14 installment of The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna that the drug, originally prescribed to patients with Type-2 diabetes, is the biggest part of his regimen.

"That's how this weight got lost," he shared. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic ... I ain't letting it go!"

The 54-year-old comedian went on to say, "I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Morgan joins a growing list of celebrities -- including Raven-Symoné, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler who have admitted to using the drug.

