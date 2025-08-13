Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his 'raw, unfiltered' side + mental health battles

"I'm off my meds for five months now," Ye begins in the new trailer for In Whose Name?, a documentary that shows the "raw, unfiltered" side of his life with bipolar disorder, according to the film's YouTube description.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Ye's mental decline and its effect on his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who tells him, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."

The preview also shows Ye experiencing a few mental breakdowns, and discussing his faith and his anti-medication stance.

In Whose Name? marks the directorial debut of 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, who followed Ye over the last few years as he coped with mental health struggles, capturing 3,000 hours of raw footage.

"What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth," the synopsis of the documentary reads. "In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions."

The film also gives a "rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power," as well as the way it's "handled - or left unspoken - among the weight of visibility and vulnerability."

It "reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see - raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power," the synopsis concludes.

The trailer for In Whose Name? is now available to watch on YouTube; the film arrives on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.