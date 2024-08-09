Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with hotel security guard

Travis Scott was arrested Friday while in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed he was arrested at the Georges V hotel following an altercation with security, who tried to break up a fight between him and his bodyguard. An investigation is now underway.

Travis' Paris arrest comes as footage of his arrest in Miami Beach has been released. The body-camera footage obtained by TMZ shows his exchange with police back in June, in which he tells the officers he's scared and outnumbered.

The cops had run into Travis, born Jacques Bermon Webster, while responding to a call about a fight at Miami Beach Marina. He'd been arguing with someone on a boat when they approached him, smelled alcohol and asked if he'd been drinking, to which Travis replied, "It's Miami."

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing; the former charge was dropped.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.