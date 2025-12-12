‘Uncool’ to adults, irresistible to kids: HBO dives into the magic of children’s music

HBO Happy and you know it

A new documentary from HBO explores the world of children’s music and how it can be so “terminally uncool to adults and dismissed by music critics, yet adored by kids.”

‘MUSIC BOX: HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT’ dives into the origin stories of some of the most popular songs in the genre with well known artists in the field including Anthony Field of “The Wiggles” and Johnny Only, the creator of “Baby Shark”.

According to a press release, “’HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT’ reminds us of the magical way music connects us across generations and to the child inside us all."

The film debuts on December 25 on HBO and HBO Max.

