Universal to conjure 'Wicked' into theaters five days earlier than expected

Wicked will hit theaters sooner than expected.

Director Jon M. Chu and Universal Pictures announced that the release date for Wicked: Part 1 has moved up five days earlier from its original date and will now shift to Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Chu shared the news on X, writing, "5. DAYS. EARLIER!!!! Let's goooo!!"

The film's stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, also shared the news on their Instagram Stories.

This isn't the first time that the upcoming, highly-anticipated musical film adaptation is getting a new release date.

In April 2022, Chu initially announced that the first "Wicked" film would arrive in December 2024.

A new release date for the film was announced in March 2023 to Nov. 27, 2024.

Prior to Monday's change, the film was slated to open in theaters on the same day as Moana 2. Now, it will debut the same day as Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator II, starring Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, and Denzel Washington.

Wicked Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.

Also starring in the film are Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.