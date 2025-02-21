USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp

The U.S. Postal Service will honor the legendary Betty White with a new stamp commemorating the late actress and comedian's "warmth, wit and charisma," according to a Thursday press release.

The new stamp features White in a purple polka-dotted blouse against a violet-colored background. Her name is printed in white text underneath her portrait, and "FOREVER USA" is printed below her name in violet text.

The stamp will be a Forever stamp and sold in panes of 20. Forever stamps never expire and are equal in value to the price of 1-ounce First-Class Mail, which is currently valued at $0.73.

White, nicknamed the "First Lady of Television" and most known as one of the stars of the series The Golden Girls, appeared in dozens of radio programs, movies and TV shows throughout her life.

During her long career, which spanned 75 years, White was honored with eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, one Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her Hollywood career, White was also a staunch animal welfare advocate and published a book in 2011, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, showcasing her lifelong love of animals. After her death in 2021, fans and animal rescue organizations came together to create the Betty White Challenge, which raised money for animal rescues and shelters.

White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The Postal Service will host a special event on March 27 to unveil the new stamp at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee, benefactor and volunteer.

