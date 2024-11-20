Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award

Viola Davis has been named the recipient of the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. She'll be recognized at the annual show for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

"Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film," Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. "Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry."

She continued, “Viola's courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award."

Viola, an EGOT winner, earned an Emmy for her performance as Annalise Keating on ABC's How to Get Away with Murder. She won the Best Audio Narration Grammy for her memoir, Finding Me; an Oscar for her onscreen and offscreen work on Fences; and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in the play King Hedley II.

Davis has also won seven Golden Globes throughout the course of her career, taking home awards for How to Get Away with Murder, Fences, The Woman King, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Help and Doubt.

She's set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, joining previous recipients Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and more.

"Thrilled! Overwhelmed! Honored! Thank you @GoldenGlobes," Viola wrote of the honor on Instagram.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards air live on CBS and Paramount Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

