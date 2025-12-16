Walton Goggins talks 'Fallout' season 2, which has premiered early

'Tis the season, because Fallout season 2 premiered on Prime Video one day earlier than planned.

The first episode of season 2 of the popular show based on the hit video game franchise debuted on Tuesday. It was previously expected to release on Wednesday.

Walton Goggins stars as The Ghoul in Fallout, and he spoke with ABC Audio about what he's most looking forward to fans seeing in season 2.

The actor said he's "been in television for a very long time" and "been lucky to be in" the position of starring in an incredibly popular first season of a TV show before this.

"In season 2, you have an opportunity to do something really spectacular if you're able to achieve it," Goggins said. "The table is set for you to do something much deeper because the groundwork has already been laid. And I'm just excited for the audience to see how deep we go in season 2 for all of these characters and all of the relationships."

Goggins is also excited for fans to see "the way in which this analog version of what at times can be a green screen world — how that's not what we've leaned into."

Instead, the actor wants viewers to see "that it's tactile and it's real and a lot of people put a lot care into it. So I can't wait for people to see that."

The actor also teases there are many video game Easter eggs in season 2, but that they "aren't gratuitous."

"They are weaved into the story because it's organic to the story," he continued. "One glaring example is the introduction of Robert House into this world, played by Justin Theroux, who happens to be a really good friend of mine in real life."

