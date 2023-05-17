"War is coming": Planes, Trains, Automobiles and Submarines in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' trailer

Paramount Pictures finally dropped the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Wednesday morning, and it's intense.

"You can't escape your past," warns Henry Czerny's Kittridge — the thorn in the side of Tom Cruise's superspy Ethan Hunt from the very first film. "Ethan: This mission is gonna cost you dearly."

Series newcomer Hayley Atwell says in voiceover, "The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming," amid footage of a submarine destroying another with a torpedo.

The trailer also gives a closer look at the heavy, played by Esai Morales. "It's been a long time, friend," he tells Hunt. "You have no idea the power I represent. It knows your story, and how it ends."

Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff, her face decorated in harlequin makeup, apparently plays his deadly right-hand henchwoman.

Morales' as-yet-unrevealed character threatens Hunt's team, again played by returning players Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson, which is obviously a mistake. "If anything happens to them, there's no place I won't go to kill you," Hunt replies.

"Ethan: None of our lives can matter more than this mission," Rhames' Luther tells Cruise's character. "I do not accept that," Hunt answers flatly.

Interspersed with the dialogue and hints of the mysterious plot are intense action set-pieces: car chases, gunfights, horseback pursuits and a knife fight on top of a speeding train — and inside it — as it falls from an exploding bridge, rendering everyone inside weightless.

Of course, there's the feat Cruise has called the most dangerous he's ever done: His driving a speeding motorcycle off a cliff, launching the actor into the air for a skydiving stunt.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One explodes into theaters July 12.

