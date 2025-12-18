WATCH: Backstreet Boys recreate iconic ‘I Want It That Way’ music video

2018 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Litrell of Backstreet Boys attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
By Heather Taylor

To celebrate a new residency in Germany, the Backstreet Boys recreated their iconic “I Want It That Way” music video complete with all white attire, an airplane hangar, and a ‘Backstreet Boys’ airplane.

“We were on the set of our tour promo production and started to really really feel that 1999 nostalgia being in front of this plane in an airplane hanger in our all white wardrobe and decided to try and capture this performance in one take at the end of a very long 2 days of shooting. Think it came out pretty magical!”, the group said in the Instagram post debuting the 2025 vertical music video.

