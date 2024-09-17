Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's jail cell makeout sesh in new 'Joker: Folie à Deux clip'

By Andrea Dresdale

So far, we've seen a lot of little bits of the movie Joker: Folie à Deux in the various trailers that have been released, but now's your chance to see Lady Gaga actually act with — and smooch — Joaquin Phoenix, thanks to an exclusive clip from the film posted by Entertainment Weekly.

In the clip, Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker is in a jail cell, awaiting the conclusion of his trial. Gaga's Harleen Quinzel aka Lee runs up and starts kissing him through the bars, as a guard yells, "Hey, no touching!"

"I'm so f****** proud of you. You should see it out there," Lee says, referring to a crowd of supporters who've gathered outside, cheering for Fleck. "They're all going crazy for you. You did it."

"I dunno," Fleck slurs. "Maybe I should read a law book or something. Even though I never went to law school." He then pulls his tie up and holds it like a noose. Lee laughs and they kiss some more, as the guard warns them again. "You can do anything you want," Lee says. "You're Joker."

Joker: Folie à Deux — which features Gaga and Phoenix performing several musical numbers, as well as a song that Gaga wrote especially for the film — is in theaters on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!