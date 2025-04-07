Watch the official trailer for Wes Anderson's 'The Phoenician Scheme'

The star-studded trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film has arrived.

Benicio del Toro stars in the official trailer for The Phoenician Scheme, the newest film to come from the auteur director.

Del Toro plays Zsa-zsa Korda in the film. He's one of the richest men in all of Europe. Mia Threapleton plays his daughter, Liesl, who is a nun, while Michael Cera is their tutor, Bjorn.

The trailer reveals Zsa-zsa Korda is an aviator who has gotten into six plane crashes over the course of his life. Though he has 10 children, he has appointed his only daughter, Liesl, whom he has not visited in six years, to be sole heir to his estate.

He, Liesel and Bjorn then go on a journey to make sure an important project is fulfilled as others set out to thwart it.

"Today, tonight and tomorrow, we rendezvous with every titan and pretend we agree what we already agree. But, in fact, we don't. We can't," del Toro says in the trailer.

The main cast are joined by a stacked group of supporting actors, including Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

"Can you imagine falling in love with a man like me, by the way? Hypothetically?" Cera's Bjorn asks Threapleton's Liesel in the trailer.

"You're drunk. On three beers," is her simple response.

The Phoenician Scheme arrives in movie theaters on May 30.

