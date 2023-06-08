'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega ditching romance for "horror" in season 2

Hold onto your spooky hats, because Wednesday Addams is about to take a chilling turn in the upcoming season of Wednesday. Star Jenna Ortega spilled the black beans, revealing that a romance between Wednesday and her Nevermore Academy pals is just not in the cards for its second season.

During a recent Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning for Variety, Ortega teased the shift in tone for the second season. "We want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted," she explained. "I think we're kind of ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

As a producer on the show, Ortega is making sure Wednesday's journey delves into the depths of darkness. That means saying goodbye to season one's love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier, played by Hunter Doohan and Percy Hynes White, respectively. However, she does see more of a friendship growing between the characters.

"I think there's an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship, almost sibling-like, between her and Xavier," she shared.

Romance aside, there are still intriguing storylines to savor. Ortega gushed about working with the "incredible female leads" and her desire to bring back the talented Gwendoline Christie, who portrayed Principal Weems. "I'm doing everything in my power to throw the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead. I'm trying!" she exclaimed.

