Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
All's Fair: Kim Kardashian stars in Ryan Murphy's newest series about a group of female divorce lawyers.

Peacock
All Her Fault: Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook stars in this new thriller series.

Netflix
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi is The Creature to Oscar Isaac's Dr. Frankenstein in this new adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic novel.

Apple TV
Pluribus: Check out the new drama series from the creator of Better Call Saul starring Rhea Seehorn.

Movie theaters
Christy: Sydney Sweeney transformed into boxer Christy Martin in this biopic about the athlete's life.

Predator: Badlands: Elle Fanning stars in this new film from the director of Prey.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

