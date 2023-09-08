Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Virgin River: If you're in the mood for a feel-good drama, Virgin River returns with its fifth season.

Top Boy: Catch the third and final season of Top Boy as a new hierarchy emerges, bringing fresh obstacles, dangers and inevitable repercussions.

Selling the OC: Watch the agents of The Oppenheim Group navigate the hot real estate market as well as their reputations, romances, and relationships.

Spy Ops: In this gripping true crime series, intelligence professionals ranging from MI6 to the CIA divulge firsthand accounts of espionage techniques, Cold War operations, and clandestine missions executed by undercover operatives.

Shane Gillis Beautiful Dogs: Need a laugh? Catch Shane Gillis in his latest stand up which humorously explores topics such as his girlfriend's former Navy SEAL boyfriend and the comical encounters he had while being teased by an Australian Goth.

Predators: Narrated by Tom Hardy, this documentary series follows five predator species in their natural habitats as they fight to survive.

Dear Child: After breaking free from their basement imprisonment, a young girl and her unconscious mother are discovered at the scene of a car crash. However, their newfound freedom provides neither salvation nor safety.

Disney+

I Am Groot: Find out what Groot is up to in season 2.

Max

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots: This two-part documentary explores the high profile case between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Apple TV+

The Changeling: If you wanna try out something new, put on the mysterious Apple TV+ series The Changeling, which is billed as a fairy-tale for adults.

Prime Video

Sitting in Bars with Cake: Female friendship (and yummy treats) takes center stage in this new movie starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion.

One Shot: Overtime Elite: This six-part docuseries dives deep into the lives of next generation basketball stars, including Amen and Ausar Thompson.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Celebrate Star Trek Day on September 8 with the season 4 premiere.

AMC+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The fan favorite character returns to the franchise in the new AMC+ spin-off.

