Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers: The young, fun-loving Americans return in season 2 of the romantic period drama.

Prime Video

We Were Liars: The bestselling novel by E. Lockhart comes to life in the series adaptation.

Netflix

The Waterfront: The new show from the creator of Dawson's Creek is inspired by true events.

HBO, Max

The Gilded Age: See if romance stands a chance against status in season 3 of the period drama.

Movie theaters

28 Years Later: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite in the new film set three decades after the rage virus first escaped.

Elio: Pixar's latest film is about a young boy who dreams of getting abducted by aliens.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.