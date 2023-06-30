Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Run Rabbit Run: Are you missing Succession Sundays? You can get your Sarah Snook fix with her thrilling new Netflix movie Run Rabbit Run.

The Witcher: Henry Cavill said that season 3 of The Witcher will be his last -- don't miss a single one of the new episodes when they drop on Netflix.

Nimona: It was a long journey to bring Nimona [nim-oh-nuh] to screens -- but, thankfully, Netflix acquired the animated film about a teenage shapeshifter before it was lost to time.

Delete: After stumbling upon a phone capable of erasing individuals from existence, a clandestine couple engaged in an extramarital affair form a plan to forge a fresh life together.

Celebrity: In the dazzling realm of influencers, one rapidly attains overnight fame on social media, only to find herself entangled in a treacherous web of dire consequences.

Hulu

Secret Chef: David Chang presents a unique twist on the food competition series, where ten contestants, including chefs, home cooks, and influencers, face challenges in a secret underground kitchen. With no judges, they must rely on blind taste tests to rate each other's dishes.

Disney+

FreeKs: Watch as Gaspar, the Freeks band leader, faces a wrongful accusation while witnessing the bandmates Ulises, Ludovico, Coco, and Juani navigate the challenges of fame.

Freeform

grown-ish: Find out what the future holds for the gang when you watch the first half of the final season.

Apple TV+

Hijack: Watch Idris Elba save the day in this series about a hijacked plane that's headed to London.

Max

Warrior: In the mood for an action-filled drama? Try out Warrior, which has a third season premiering on Max just in time for the weekend.

Ten Year Old Tom: Catch season 2 of the adult animated sitcom about a boy navigating the realm of well-intentioned yet dubious adult guidance and the challenges that come with it.

Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: It's the beginning of the end for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, as the fourth and final season debuts on Prime Video.

