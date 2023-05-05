Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Learn about how Charlotte became queen, a love story that sparked a societal shift in the new prequel series.

Disney+

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All: The global superstar gives his fans a look into his famously private life in this new docuseries.

HBO Max

White House Plumbers: Go behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon in the five-part limited series White House Plumbers.

The Other Two: Brooke and Cary are closer than ever to being successful in their own right in season 3 of the acclaimed comedy The Other Two.

Peacock

Bupkis: Pete Davidson explores his own life experiences in the new semi-autographical series he created.

Apple TV+

Silo: Check out the drama series about the last 10,000 people on Earth.

Happy streaming!

