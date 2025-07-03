Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron stars in the action-thriller sequel about immortal warriors.

The Sandman: The first volume of the second and final season of the series arrives.

Prime Video

Heads of State: John Cena and Idris Elba are president of the U.S. and U.K. prime minister in the new film.

Hulu

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The season 2 reunion of the reality show is hosted by Nick Viall.

Max

Sinners: Ryan Coogler's hit film starring Michael B. Jordan is now available to stream at home.

Movie theaters

Jurassic World Rebirth: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey star in the new era of the franchise.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

