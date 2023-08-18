Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Upshaws: Take in all the family drama in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws, which returns with season 4.

The Monkey King: If you want something fun for the whole family, check out this new animated film about a monkey and his magical fighting stick.

Depp v Heard: Limited Series: This limited series explores the renowned defamation trial that garnered global fascination as the inaugural Trial by TikTok, raising inquiries about the essence of truth and its significance in contemporary culture.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Terry's disappearance prompts his wife, children, and Blobby to embark on a cosmic search, transforming the hunter into the hunted.

Hulu

Solar Opposites: Korvo has a new voice actor on the animated show, which is back for season 4 over on Hulu.

Peacock

Killing It: Scared of snakes? Face your fears and watch one man try to achieve the American dream.

Prime Video

Shelter: Watch mystery writer Harlan Coben's novel come to life in this brand new series.

Amazon Feevee

Puppy Love: Lucy Hale stars in this rom-com about dogs who bring their owners together.

Happy streaming!

