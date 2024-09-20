Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Disney+
Agatha All Along: The witch is back. Kathryn Hahn stars in the WandaVision spin-off series, and you can stream the first two episodes now.

Paramount+
Frasier: Time for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The Frasier reboot is back for season 2.

Prime Video
A Very Royal Scandal: Learn the story behind Prince Andrew's infamous BBC interview in the new series.

Netflix
His Three Daughters: Three estranged sisters reunite to take care of their ailing father in the new film.

Hulu
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.: True-crime lovers, get ready for your next obsession. ABC News Studios' new series is available to watch.

MGM+
FROM: Learn what happens after last season's cliff-hanger in the season 3 premiere.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

