Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
The Killing Kind: A lawyer is stalked by the man she once defended in the drama series.

Netflix
Bridgerton: After two long years, there are finally new episodes of the romance series. Watch Colin and Penelope's love story unfold in part 1 of season 3.

Power: Learn how American policing has grown in size and scale in the documentary film.

Prime Video
Outer Range: Solve the mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness in season 2.

Apple TV+
The Big Cigar: Watch the true story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba in the new series.

Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Eight iconic queens return to compete in season 9 of the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

