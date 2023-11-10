Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Killer: Look alive, movie lovers! The new David Fincher film is here, and you can watch it at home. Michael Fassbender stars in the thriller from the Fight Club veteran director.

Disney+

The Santa Clauses: He's making a list, checking it twice, and back for season 2. Watch Tim Allen in The Santa Clauses.

Apple TV+

The Buccaneers: If you can hardly wait for season 3 of Bridgerton, try out the new Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers to get your period drama fix.

For All Mankind: Season 4 of the critically acclaimed series For All Mankind takes off this week.

Max

Rap S***: Our favorite rap duo is back and ready to take fans by storm on tour in season 2 of the Max original series.

Showtime and Paramount+

The Curse: Your anxiety will run rampant while watching Nathan Fielder's newest show that stars Emma Stone.

Happy Streaming!

