What's next for ﻿'The Summer I Turned Pretty'﻿?

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel "Belly" Conklin. "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.